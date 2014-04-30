BRIEF-LIC Housing Finance March-qtr profit up about 18 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees
SINGAPORE, April 30 Singapore bank shares surged on Wednesday after two top lenders reported record profit for the first quarter, propping up the main index from 2-week lows.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd shares jumped as much as 2.8 percent to S$17.31, their highest in more than 3 months, while OCBC Ltd shares gained 3.2 percent to a 3-week high of S$9.77. The gains pushed the Singapore index up 0.77 percent from the 2-week low it hit on Tuesday.
The two banks posted record quarterly profit that beat market estimates, powered by a double-digit growth in loans and improving interest rate margins.
UOB Ltd shares rallied from 5-week lows, leaping 3.4 percent to S$21.89, though its first-quarter results are not due until after the market closes.
CIMB maintained its "add" rating on DBS and left its target price of S$20.28 unchanged, saying in a research note it believed banks would be an outperforming asset class in Singapore this year.
The brokerage also kept its "hold" rating on OCBC with a target price of S$10.08.
Among other stocks, shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd advanced 1.8 percent after the Chinese company said its net profit rose 11 percent from a year earlier, as profit growth from its investment business compensated for the slide in shipbuilding earnings. (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 153.2 million rupees versus 203.9 million rupees year ago