SINGAPORE May 8 Singapore shares edged
cautiously higher on Thursday, rallying from a one-week low hit
in the previous day as Asian shares drew a measure of comfort
from comments by U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen and
easing tensions in the Ukraine conflict.
The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.5 percent
to 3,252.37, after hitting its lowest since April 29 on
Wednesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was up 0.5 percent.
Yellen signalled on Wednesday that the U.S. economy was
still in need of lots of support given the "considerable slack"
in the labour market.
Risk sentiment was also underpinned after Putin called on
pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine to postpone a vote on
secession just five days before it was to be held.
Gains on the index were led by ComfortDelgro Ltd,
which edged up 1.5 percent, and UOB Ltd, which rose
2.2 percent to a 1-1/2 week high of S$22.07.
Among other stocks, shares of Starhub Ltd remained
flat after the telecommunications company posted an 8 percent
fall in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier.
OCBC maintained its "sell" rating on the stock with a target
price of S$3.81, citing intense competition in the broadband
segment and erosion in Starhub's voice and SMS usage in its main
mobile business.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anand Basu)