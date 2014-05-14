SINGAPORE May 14 ComfortDelGro Ltd
shares surged on Wednesday to hit a seven-year top on
better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and expectations of
favourable policy changes, while the Singapore index rebounded
from 1-month lows.
Shares of ComfortDelGro rose as much as 6.6 percent to an
intra-day high of S$2.26, its highest since June 2007, after the
transport operator posted a 9.7 percent rise in net profit for
the first quarter.
The gains helped the Singapore benchmark index bounce from a
one-month low hit on Monday. The Straits Times Index
was up nearly 1 percent at 3,252.74 by 0444 GMT. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged
up 0.7 percent.
OCBC maintained its "buy" rating on ComfortDelGro shares,
with a target price of S$2.30, citing robust growth in its
overseas business despite challenges in its Singapore
operations.
The company's management has hinted at probable policy
changes involving the new bus operating model framework to be
announced at the next Parliamentary session on May 16, OCBC
added.
ComfortDelGro has a 75 percent stake in rail and bus
operator SBS Transit Ltd.
"Any measures which would enhance the sustainability of the
transport sector would be a major catalyst to both ComfortDelGro
and SMRT," OCBC said in a research note.
Shares in SMRT Corporation Ltd, Singapore's main
rail operator, have appreciated 4 percent so far this month
after jumping nearly 20 percent in April. SBS shares have risen
about 7 percent since the end of March.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)