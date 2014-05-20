SINGAPORE May 20 Singapore stocks were little
changed in thin trading on Tuesday, reflecting sentiment in the
broader Asian market, as investors chose to remain on the
sidelines in the absence of any major catalyst.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was almost flat
at 3,263.66 by 0422 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.08
percent.
Analysts said investors refrained from taking additional
positions following the first-quarter earnings season, though
CIMB analyst Kuan Yee singled out transport operators SMRT Ltd
and ComfortDelGro Ltd as stocks to watch
amid talks of a review of rail financing as the Singapore
parliament convenes.
Shares of ComfortDelGro were up 0.9 percent at S$2.33,
while SMRT added 4.1 percent at S$1.39. ComfortDelGro and SMRT
have gained 10 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively, this
month against the Singapore index's 0.1 percent loss.
Losses were led by Wilmar International Ltd, which
erased the previous day's gain to fall 1.24 percent to an
intra-day low of S$3.19.
Wilmar and its partner First Pacific Co Ltd said
on Friday their bid for a joint takeover of Australian bread and
dairy company Goodman Fielder Ltd had been recommended
by Goodman's board of directors.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)