SINGAPORE May 21 Singapore stocks fell on
Wednesday, with the index weighed down by heavy losses in shares
of transport company ComfortDelgro Ltd, as the
broader Asian market stalled on Wall Street gloom.
The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.3
percent at 3,256.64 by 0446 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.2
percent.
Shares of ComfortDelGro retreated from 7-year highs reached
on Tuesday, dropping 3.9 percent to S$2.29 and pulling down an
already subdued market. The stock surged 3.9 percent on Tuesday
on talk of a rail financing review to be discussed in the
Singapore parliament.
Rival transport operator SMRT Ltd dropped 3.7
percent to an intra-day low of S$1.42, after soaring as much as
12.4 percent on Tuesday.
Among other stocks, Sembcorp Marine Ltd rose 1
percent to S$3.99, after the offshore drilling rig builder
secured a $236 million contract to build a jack-up rig for
Hercules North Sea Ltd.
OCBC maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock, with a target
price of S$4.90.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)