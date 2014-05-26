SINGAPORE May 26 Singapore shares scaled to an
11-month high on Monday, outpacing other regional markets as
investors drew relief from upbeat U.S. housing data that lifted
Wall Street and due to easing geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.
The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.4 percent
to an intra-day high of 3,291.83, a peak not seen since June
2013, outstripping share markets in other Southeast Asian
economies which saw moderate losses.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was almost flat, up 0.03 percent.
U.S. housing data released on Friday showed the number of
houses on the market hitting a 3-1/2 year high, while in
Ukraine, newly-elected president Petro Poroshenko pledged to
negotiate a stable new relationship with Moscow and rescue an
economy sapped by post-Soviet mismanagement and chronic
corruption.
Gains on the index were led by UOB Ltd which rose
1 percent and Thai Beverage Pcl which gained 0.8
percent.
However, ComfortDelgro Ltd shares bucked the
trend, trimming gains after a strong surge on Friday. Shares of
the transport operator fell 2.1 percent to S$2.33.
Among other stocks, shares of Jes International Ltd
rose 2.4 percent after recovering on Friday from
5-year lows.
The shipbuilding firm said on Thursday it had secured a
contract for six bulk carriers and five options for construction
of a further six vessels worth close to $1 billion.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)