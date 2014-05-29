SINGAPORE May 29 Singapore shares regained
their footing on Thursday, with the benchmark index hitting its
highest level in nearly a year, while Singapore Post Ltd
struck its record high.
The benchmark Straits Times Index rose as much as 1
percent to an intra-day high of 3,304.78, on course for its
biggest daily gain in more than two weeks, as bulls started
returning to the markets after a rash of dealmaking activity
spurred investor appetite. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan was more muted with a 0.2
percent gain.
"We've been seeing low turnover the last few days, but
today's volume is more bullish because investors are seeing
value from the deals that have been happening," said a
Singapore-based dealer.
"If the big boys are going in, the rest of the market will
go along," he added.
In the latest deal, a unit of Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd IPO-ALIB.N said it will buy a
minority stake in Singapore Post for S$312.5 million ($249
million) to help set up an international e-commerce logistics
business. Shares of SingPost soared as much as 12.9 percent to
their record high of S$1.75.
CIMB maintained its "add" rating on the stock while raising
the target price to S$1.86, citing the possibility of more deals
and growing e-commerce volumes as key catalysts for growth.
"SingPost's strategic partnership with Alibaba opens doors
via access to funds for larger-scale M&As and the opportunity to
leverage on Alibaba's customer base to scale up its regional
e-commerce logistics operations," the brokerage said.
Olam International Ltd was among the other top
performers, rising 2.7 percent at S$2.22 to hover near its
two-year high. Commodities firm Golden-Agri Resources Ltd
also saw strong gains, adding 3.5 percent to hit a
near two-week high of S$0.59.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)