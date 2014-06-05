SINGAPORE, June 5 Singapore shares tracked
losses in regional markets, as data from China showing a
slowdown in its services sector dampened market sentiment, while
Frasers Centrepoint Ltd extended losses after
announcing a surprise bid for an Australian firm.
The main Straits Times Index was down 0.2 percent
at 3,276.12, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan dipped 0.2 percent.
HSBC/Markit's measure of China's services sector dropped to
50.7 in May from April's 51.4, raising questions on whether
Beijing needs to do more to put a floor beneath growth.
Frasers Centrepoint continued to fall for a second day after
the property developer made a surprise A$2.6 billion ($2.41
billion) cash takeover bid for Australand Property Group
, trumping an offer from Australian firm Stockland Corp
Ltd SGP.AX. Shares of the company were down 2.4 percent at
S$1.81.
CIMB maintained its "add" rating on the stock with a target
price of S$2.09, saying the deal makes strategic sense though it
has a slightly negative financial impact. The brokerage said it
would revise its rating if a bidding war occurs and Frasers
Centrepoint significantly overpays for Australand.
Among other stocks, shares of semiconductor packaging firm
Stats Chippac Ltd dropped 7.3 percent to S$0.57 after
soaring as much as 25.5 percent on Wednesday.
In response to a trading query from the bourse, Stats
Chippac said it had been approached by other parties about a
possible acquisition of the company after it announced an
expression of interest from a third party in mid-May.
Bucking the trend, W Corporation Ltd jumped 7.4
percent, stretching gains into a third straight session after
announcing a S$490.9 million ($391 million) reverse takeover by
e-commerce firm YuuZoo on Tuesday.
Many penny stocks were actively traded. Blumont Group Ltd,
LionGold Corp Ltd and Asiasons Ltd, three companies at the
centre of a penny stock crash in October, saw trading volumes
run up as much as 5 times versus their 30-day average. Shares in
Blumont, LionGold and Asiasons were up 9.7 percent, 4.7 percent
and 16.7 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Sunil Nair)