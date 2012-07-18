Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1363.67 0.74% 10.030 USD/JPY 79.03 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5061 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1583.9 0.06% 1.010 US CRUDE 88.97 -0.28% -0.250 DOW JONES 12805.54 0.62% 78.33 ASIA ADRS 114.89 0.21% 0.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, euro up after Bernanke economy view SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets firmer on Fed stimulus hopes; Malaysia at record high STOCKS TO WATCH -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP - Thai Beverage PCL said on Wednesday it was in talks to buy stakes in beverage-to-property conglomerate Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. -- CAPITAMALL TRUST - CapitaMall Trust said its distributable income rose 5.5 percent in the second quarter to S$79.6 million from a year ago, helped by higher gross revenue from its shopping malls. -- ASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - Ascendas REIT, which owns industrial assets, said its distribution per unit for April-June rose 10.3 percent to 3.53 Singapore cents from a year ago, helped by positive rental reversions and higher gross revenue due to acquisitions and the completion of development projects. -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD - Logistics firm Keppel T&T said its second-quarter net profit fell 19.2 percent to S$14.3 million from a year ago, hurt by an increase in overheads and lower sundry income. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens up after Wall Street rally > Coke, Goldman earnings good enough for Wall St > Yields rise as Bernanke mum on new Fed action > Dollar volatile; Bernanke vague on further easing > Gold cuts losses after Bernanke, equities help > Oil up on Bernanke leaving stimulus door open > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok)