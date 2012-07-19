Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1372.78 0.67% 9.110
USD/JPY 78.77 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4942 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1573.3 0.06% 1.010
US CRUDE 89.92 0.06% 0.050
DOW JONES 12908.70 0.81% 103.16
ASIA ADRS 115.31 0.37% 0.42
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro drops, bonds rise after Merkel comments
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Bernanke's gloomy economic views weigh
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE, THAI BEVERAGE PCL,
OCBC, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
- Companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, including Thai Beverage, have agreed to pay
$3.02 billion to buy stakes in conglomerage Fraser and Neave and
affiliated brewery Asia Pacific Breweries from Oversea-Chinese
Banking Group.
-- KEPPEL LAND LTD
- Keppel Land reported a 87.5 percent rise in second-quarter
net profit to S$94.7 million, lifted by the property developer's
high-end residential project in Singapore and K-REIT Asia
, a real estate investment trust that it sponsors.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange announced on Thursday that it is
toughening its entry criteria for companies wanting to list on
its main market, a move it said was aimed at making it more
attractive for larger companies to go public in the city state.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei up after Wall St gains, tackles 25-day average
> S&P 500 rises to 2-1/2-month high on profits
> Bond prices rise as economic worries prevail
> Euro declines across the board, weighed by Merkel
> Gold down on uncertain Fed outlook, euro debt fear
> Oil at 7-2k peak on Middle East tensions, strong gas
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Michael Perry)