----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1360.02 1.65% 22.130
USD/JPY 78.25 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4412 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1614.16 -0.08% -1.230
US CRUDE 89.22 -0.19% -0.170
DOW JONES 12887.93 1.67% 211.88
ASIA ADRS 114.22 2.37% 2.64
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and stoks rally as ECB hints about
action
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weaker; Commodities stocks lead
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- Dutch brewer Heineken has agreed to extend a
takeover offer for shares in Tiger Beer-maker Asia Pacific
Breweries by one week, Singapore conglomerate Fraser
and Neave said on Friday.
-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD
- CapitaMalls Asia said its second-quarter net profit rose
40.7 percent to S$232 million from a year earlier, helped by
strong performance in its China, Singapore and Malaysia malls.
-- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS
- CDL Hospitality Trusts said its second-quarter income
distributed per stapled security rose 10.2 percent to 2.92
Singapore cents from a year earlier, boosted by a growth in
revenue per available room for its Singapore hotels.
-- PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LTD
- Parkson Retail, which owns department stores in Southeast
Asia, said it has agreed to acquire 41.8 percent in Sri Lanka's
Odel PLC, a retailer and lifestyle fashion brand, for
S$13.6 million.
-- SHENG SIONG GROUP
- Supermarket operator Sheng Siong said its second-quarter
net profit dipped 2 percent to S$7 million compared with a year
earlier, hurt partly by a decline in gross profit margin due to
competitive price pressures.
MARKET NEWS
> Draghi-sparked rally helps S&P break losing streak
> Prices fall as Draghi comments spur risk taking
> Euro takes breather after short-covering rally
> Gold rises as ECB comment boosts easing hopes
> Oil rises a third day on Draghi pledge, U.S. data
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)