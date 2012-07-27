Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1360.02 1.65% 22.130 USD/JPY 78.25 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4412 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1614.16 -0.08% -1.230 US CRUDE 89.22 -0.19% -0.170 DOW JONES 12887.93 1.67% 211.88 ASIA ADRS 114.22 2.37% 2.64 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and stoks rally as ECB hints about action SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weaker; Commodities stocks lead STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Dutch brewer Heineken has agreed to extend a takeover offer for shares in Tiger Beer-maker Asia Pacific Breweries by one week, Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave said on Friday. -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD - CapitaMalls Asia said its second-quarter net profit rose 40.7 percent to S$232 million from a year earlier, helped by strong performance in its China, Singapore and Malaysia malls. -- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS - CDL Hospitality Trusts said its second-quarter income distributed per stapled security rose 10.2 percent to 2.92 Singapore cents from a year earlier, boosted by a growth in revenue per available room for its Singapore hotels. -- PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LTD - Parkson Retail, which owns department stores in Southeast Asia, said it has agreed to acquire 41.8 percent in Sri Lanka's Odel PLC, a retailer and lifestyle fashion brand, for S$13.6 million. -- SHENG SIONG GROUP - Supermarket operator Sheng Siong said its second-quarter net profit dipped 2 percent to S$7 million compared with a year earlier, hurt partly by a decline in gross profit margin due to competitive price pressures. MARKET NEWS > Draghi-sparked rally helps S&P break losing streak > Prices fall as Draghi comments spur risk taking > Euro takes breather after short-covering rally > Gold rises as ECB comment boosts easing hopes > Oil rises a third day on Draghi pledge, U.S. data > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)