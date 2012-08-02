US STOCKS-Comey relief buoys Wall Street; energy falls with crude
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1375.32 -0.29% -4.000 USD/JPY 78.35 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5342 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1601.6 0.19% 3.010 US CRUDE 88.74 -0.19% -0.170 DOW JONES 12971.06 -0.29% -37.62 ASIA ADRS 116.55 -0.32% -0.37 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar rallies after no Fed action SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Philippine lower; Singapore near 1-year high STOCKS TO WATCH -- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP - OCBC, Singapore's second-largest lender, posted a 12 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to S$648 million on Thursday, helped by strong loan growth and a surge in trading income. -- CEREBOS PACIFIC LTD - Japanese food and beverage giant Suntory, the majority shareholder of Singapore-listed Cerebos Pacific , on Wednesday made an offer to buy out minority shareholders in a deal that values Cerebos at more than S$2 billion ($1.61 billion). -- FRASER AND NEAVE, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES - Fraser and Neave and its brewing affiliate Asia Pacific Breweries have requested trading halts in their shares on Thursday, pending the release of an announcement. -- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD - Public transport operator ComfortDelGro said its subsidiary plans to acquire Australian bus company Deane's Bus Lines Pty Ltd and Transborder Express for A$53 million. -- COSCO CORP SINGAPORE LTD - Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said its second quarter net profit fell 13 percent to S$27.6 million, partly due to lower revenue from shipyard operations and its shipbuilding segment. MARKET NEWS > Wall St slips after Fed, trading glitch > Bonds fall after Fed refrains on more aid > Dollar holds gains after Fed; all riding on ECB > Gold falls as Fed disappoints, silver, platinum slide > Oil ends up but pares gains after Fed statement > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in energy shares after written testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not include any big surprise about an investigation into Russian meddling with last year's U.S. presidential election.