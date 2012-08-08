Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1401.35 0.51% 7.120 USD/JPY 78.58 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6266 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1610.35 -0.02% -0.330 US CRUDE 93.29 -0.41% -0.380 DOW JONES 13168.60 0.39% 51.09 ASIA ADRS 120.32 0.80% 0.96 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares at 3-month high, oil rises on policy hopes SE ASIA STOCKS-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to Indonesia, Malaysia STOCKS TO WATCH -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES, FRASER AND NEAVE , THAI BEVERAGE PCL - A company linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi has made an unsolicited bid of S$55 a share to buy about 7.3 percent of Asia Pacific Breweries from Fraser and Neave, potentially hurting Dutch brewer Heineken's offer for the maker of Tiger beer. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Sembcorp Marine, the world's second-largest oil rig builder, said on Wednesday it has secured contracts worth about $4 billion from Sete Brasil Participacoes S.A., for the design and construction of five drillships. -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - United Overseas Bank, which on Tuesday capped a strong earnings season for Singapore banks with a better-than-expected profit rise, said its long-time chairman is stepping down next year in a surprise move. It also said it was interested in buying the Asian asset management businesses belonging to Dutch bank and insurer ING - which has a portfolio valued at about $54 billion - if the price was right. -- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST - Perennial China Retail Trust, which owns shopping malls, said its second quarter distribution per unit was 0.96 Singapore cents, in line with its forecast, and warned that operating performance for two of its malls in Shenyang will remain challenging for the next two quarters. -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD - Yangzijiang said its second quarter net profit fell 9 percent to 878.2 million yuan from a year ago, hurt partly by a rise in administrative expenses and finance cost. -- INTRACO LTD, HANWELL HOLDINGS LTD - Hanwell has received an offer from Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong to acquire its 29.89 percent stake in Intraco for S$18.6 million. The price offered by Oei was S$0.63, and following the acquisition, he will make a general offer to acquire all the Intraco shares he does not already own. MARKET NEWS > S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists > Prices slide as investors hope for policymaker action > Yen softer, risk still buoyed in thin market > Gold flat, volume low; investors wonder about c banks > Oil at 12-wk high on N.Sea output drop, stimulus hope > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok)