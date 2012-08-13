Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.87 0.22% 3.070 USD/JPY 78.24 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6488 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1620.39 0.06% 0.950 US CRUDE 93.24 0.40% 0.370 DOW JONES 13207.95 0.32% 42.76 ASIA ADRS 120.91 0.22% 0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks manage 6th day of gains, stimulus eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly higher; banks lead Indonesia to near 3-month high STOCKS TO WATCH -- GENTING SINGAPORE - Genting Singapore, which owns one of Singapore's two multibillion-dollar casino complexes, posted lower quarterly core earnings that missed expectations as gaming revenue fell and expenses rose. It had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of S$306.3 million for the second quarter, down from S$382.7 million a year ago. -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, which Dutch brewer Heineken is trying to take over, posted on Friday a 36 percent rise in quarterly net profit as sales rose in Indochina and Southeast Asia. -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer SC Global swung to a net loss of S$21.7 million for April-June, compared to a net profit of S$46.3 million a year ago, hurt by lower sales from its residential developments. -- UOL GROUP LTD - Property developer UOL Group posted a 19 percent fall in its net profit to S$171.7 million for the second quarter, mainly due to lower income from property development sales and smaller fair value gains from investment properties. -- MEWAH INTERNATIONAL INC - Palm oil firm Mewah International said its net profit for April-June rose 3.8 percent to $6.3 million from a year ago, helped partly by a fall in cost of sales, although its revenue dropped 18.8 percent. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it carried 532,000 passengers in July, 49 percent more than a year ago, but its passenger load factor slipped one percentage point to 84 percent. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges down, investors see few reasons to buy > S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days > U.S. bond prices gain on worries about global economy > Commodity currencies dip; data eyed > Gold up on stimulus hopes after weak Chinese data > Oil falls as China buys less, global demand seen weak > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Himani Sarkar)