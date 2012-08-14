Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.11 -0.13% -1.760 USD/JPY 78.37 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6556 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1611.71 0.13% 2.170 US CRUDE 92.79 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 13169.43 -0.29% -38.52 ASIA ADRS 120.12 -0.65% -0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on world growth worries; euro gains SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly higher; Indonesia underperforms STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS - Singapore Telecommunications, Southeast Asia's biggest telephone company, on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected 3.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, and reiterated its forecast for low single-digit revenue growth and stable earnings this financial year. -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer City Developments said its second quarter net profit plunged 37.7 percent to S$137.7 million from a year ago, partly due to the lack of one-off divestment gains. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Commodity firm Noble recorded a 39.3 percent rise in its April-June net profit, helped by a rise in sales and strong volume growth. -- THAI BEVERAGE PCL, FRASER AND NEAVE - Thai Beverage raised its stake in Fraser and Neave to 26.2 percent from 24.1 percent to tighten its grip on the drinks and property conglomerate and intensify the fight with Heineken for Asia Pacific Breweries. -- LMA INTERNATIONAL N.V. - Teleflex has agreed to acquire laryngeal mask maker LMA International N.V. for S$343.5 million, following which the company will be delisted from the Singapore exchange. The deal values LMA at about S$0.62 a share, around 50 percent premium over Monday's closing price -- FOCUS MEDIA HOLDING LTD - Chinese display-advertising provider Focus Media Holding Ltd said it received a bid from a consortium that includes its chief executive and private equity firm Carlyle Group that values the company at $3.49 billion. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges higher; investors await catalysts > Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs > Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers > Euro squeezed higher ahead of euro zone GDP data > Gold down on doubts over central banks' stimulus > Brent up on supply worry, economic concerns check gain > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: