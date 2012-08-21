Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. Singapore's financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1418.13 -0% -0.030 USD/JPY 79.32 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.807 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1619.76 -0.02% -0.330 US CRUDE 95.88 -0.09% -0.090 DOW JONES 13271.64 -0.03% -3.56 ASIA ADRS 120.40 -0.03% -0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, euro wavers on ECB comment SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks rise on energy; Banks lift Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD, FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Heineken NV raised its offer for Fraser and Neave's stake in the maker of Tiger beer to $6.35 billion on Friday, seeking to fend off a Thai rival for control of a leading brand in the fast-growing Southeast Asian market. -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA - Shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia said its wholly-owned subsidiary plans to issue S$250 million worth of unrated fixed rate notes paying 3.7 percent a year due in 2022 to institutional or sophisticated investors. -- CHIP ENG SENG CORP LTD - Property developer Chip Eng Seng said its wholly owned subsidiary has been awarded a S$137.7 million contract from Singapore's Housing and Development Board for building works. MARKET NEWS > Wall St flat after rally; Apple biggest company ever > Bonds flat as central bank action stays focus > Euro rises but uncertainty keeps investors cautious > Platinum hits 2-month high on S.Africa supply fears > Oil lower in choppy trading; Euro zone issues weigh > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)