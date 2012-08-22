Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.17 -0.35% -4.960 USD/JPY 79.21 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7984 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1637.14 -0.05% -0.750 US CRUDE 96.88 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 13203.58 -0.51% -68.06 ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.02% 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks slip after after 4-year high; euro soars on ECB SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend STOCKS TO WATCH -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD, FRASER AND NEAVE - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has sold its stake of roughly 1.4 percent in Asia Pacific Breweries to Heineken, sources said on Tuesday, potentially stopping the Dutch brewer's Thai rival from blocking the takeover. -- ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT - Singapore's ARA Asset Management Ltd, an affiliate of the Cheung Kong group, said on Tuesday it had raised close to $1 billion for its private real estate funds. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel unit Keppel FELS and Floatel International signed a contract for the Singapore company to build semi-submersible rigs worth S$315 million. -- WING TAI HOLDINGS - Property developer Wing Tai Holdings said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 16 percent to S$140.5 million from a year ago, hurt partly by a fall in fair value gains on its properties. -- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD - Construction company Lian Beng said its joint venture has won a contract worth about S$169 million for building works at a residential development in Singapore. -- LONGCHEER HOLDINGS LTD - Longcheer Holdings said it expects to report a loss for the fourth quarter and the full year ended June 30, due to an impairment charge recorded on receivables. MARKET NEWS > Wall St slips after S&P 500 hits four-year high > Bonds little changed, ECB plans in focus > Euro hits 7-week high on ECB action speculation > Gold up 1 pct at 3-1/2-month high > Oil rises on euro zone hopes, supply worries > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Richard Pullin)