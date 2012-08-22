Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1413.17 -0.35% -4.960
USD/JPY 79.21 -0.08% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7984 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1637.14 -0.05% -0.750
US CRUDE 96.88 0.04% 0.040
DOW JONES 13203.58 -0.51% -68.06
ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.02% 0.02
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks slip after after 4-year high; euro
soars on ECB
SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD, FRASER AND NEAVE
- Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has
sold its stake of roughly 1.4 percent in Asia Pacific Breweries
to Heineken, sources said on Tuesday, potentially stopping the
Dutch brewer's Thai rival from blocking the takeover.
-- ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Singapore's ARA Asset Management Ltd, an affiliate of the
Cheung Kong group, said on Tuesday it had raised close to $1
billion for its private real estate funds.
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Keppel unit Keppel FELS and Floatel International
signed a contract for the Singapore company to build
semi-submersible rigs worth S$315 million.
-- WING TAI HOLDINGS
- Property developer Wing Tai Holdings said its
fourth-quarter net profit fell 16 percent to S$140.5 million
from a year ago, hurt partly by a fall in fair value gains on
its properties.
-- LIAN BENG GROUP LTD
- Construction company Lian Beng said its joint venture has
won a contract worth about S$169 million for building works at a
residential development in Singapore.
-- LONGCHEER HOLDINGS LTD
- Longcheer Holdings said it expects to report a loss for
the fourth quarter and the full year ended June 30, due to an
impairment charge recorded on receivables.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St slips after S&P 500 hits four-year high
> Bonds little changed, ECB plans in focus
> Euro hits 7-week high on ECB action speculation
> Gold up 1 pct at 3-1/2-month high
> Oil rises on euro zone hopes, supply worries
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
