Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.08 -0.81% -11.410 USD/JPY 78.56 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6899 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD 1668.25 -0.11% -1.790 US CRUDE 96.03 -0.25% -0.240 DOW JONES 13057.46 -0.88% -115.30 ASIA ADRS 119.87 -0.45% -0.54 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ease as Fed stimulus hopes dim SE ASIA STOCKS-Fed hopes support; credit fears drag Vietnam STOCKS TO WATCH -- CORDLIFE GROUP LTD - Cordlife Group said its fourth quarter net profit rose 0.9 percent to S$2.3 million from a year ago, helped by higher sales of its umbilical cord blood banking services. -- OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD - Property developer Oxley Holdings said its fourth quarter net profit fell 73 percent to S$1.67 million from a year ago, hurt by higher sales and finance costs. -- TIONG WOON CORP HOLDING LTD - Construction firm Tiong Woon said it swung to a loss of S$4.8 million for the full year ended June, compared to a net profit of S$951,000 a year ago, hurt by higher expenses. -- FRENCKEN GROUP, JUKEN TECHNOLOGY - Frencken Group said it has made a general offer for all shares of Juken Technology for either S$0.18 in cash each or one new Frencken share, valued at S$0.324 for every 1.8 Juken shares.