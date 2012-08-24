Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1402.08 -0.81% -11.410
USD/JPY 78.56 0.11% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6899 -- 0.015
SPOT GOLD 1668.25 -0.11% -1.790
US CRUDE 96.03 -0.25% -0.240
DOW JONES 13057.46 -0.88% -115.30
ASIA ADRS 119.87 -0.45% -0.54
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ease as Fed stimulus hopes dim
SE ASIA STOCKS-Fed hopes support; credit fears drag Vietnam
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CORDLIFE GROUP LTD
- Cordlife Group said its fourth quarter net profit rose 0.9
percent to S$2.3 million from a year ago, helped by higher sales
of its umbilical cord blood banking services.
-- OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD
- Property developer Oxley Holdings said its fourth quarter
net profit fell 73 percent to S$1.67 million from a year ago,
hurt by higher sales and finance costs.
-- TIONG WOON CORP HOLDING LTD
- Construction firm Tiong Woon said it swung to a loss of
S$4.8 million for the full year ended June, compared to a net
profit of S$951,000 a year ago, hurt by higher expenses.
-- FRENCKEN GROUP, JUKEN TECHNOLOGY
- Frencken Group said it has made a general offer for all
shares of Juken Technology for either S$0.18 in cash each or one
new Frencken share, valued at S$0.324 for every 1.8 Juken
shares.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls 1.3 pct as Fed stimulus hopes dim
> Wall St falls as Fed doubts knock equities
> Yields fall as traders up bets on new Fed purchases
> Euro hits 7-week high vs dollar on Spain aid talks
> Gold hits 4-month high on Fed stimulus hopes, Spain
> Brent crude pares gain as stimulus hopes ease
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
