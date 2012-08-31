Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1399.48 -0.78% -11.010
USD/JPY 78.56 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.625 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1655.46 0.00% -0.080
US CRUDE 94.63 0.01% 0.010
DOW JONES 13000.71 -0.81% -106.77
ASIA ADRS 116.85 -1.59% -1.89
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro down ahead of Bernanke speech
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at 1-month low; Philippine tamed by
weak GDP
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OTTO MARINE LTD
- Offshore marine firm Otto Marine said its subsidiary has
secured a long term time-charter contract for its landing craft,
which is expected to generate about $15.1 million.
-- SAIZEN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- Saizen REIT said it has agreed to sell the Rise Kojo
Horibata property to an independent private investor for S$1.4
million.
($1 = 1.2541 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)