Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.05 0.12% 1.730 USD/JPY 78.4 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7665 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1769.49 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE 91.77 -0.23% -0.210 DOW JONES 13577.96 0.10% 13.32 ASIA ADRS 123.65 0.63% 0.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD - Dutch brewer Heineken NV said on Wednesday it would buy Kindest Place's 8.6 percent stake in Asia Pacific Breweries for S$53.00 ($43.26) per share - part of its move to take control of the Tiger beer brand and an Asian brewing network. -- GENTING HONG KONG LTD - Genting Hong Kong Ltd said it has no plans to sell its stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group Ltd, a day after Genting's Singapore sister company sold its holding in the operator of Sydney's only casino. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore Telecommunications said it would acquire 100 percent of Pixable Inc, a smartphone application, for $26.5 million. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)