Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.26 -0.05% -0.790
USD/JPY 78.2 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7666 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1768.46 0.13% 2.370
US CRUDE 92.8 0.41% 0.380
DOW JONES 13596.93 0.14% 18.97
ASIA ADRS 122.31 -1.08% -1.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tick lower but rebound off lows
SE ASIA STOCKS-Down; large-caps lead Malaysia to one-week
low
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- DATAPULSE TECHNOLOGY LTD
- Datapulse, which provides compact disc services, said its
full-year net profit fell 35 percent to S$7 million from S$10.8
million a year earlier, hurt by slow sales and pricing pressure.
-- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD
- United Envirotech Ltd said its subsidiary agreed to buy,
upgrade and expand an industrial wastewater treatment plant in
Shandong, China. The total investment for the first phase of the
project will be about S$24 million.
MARKET NEWS
> Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell
> Prices steady as auction demand offsets growth fears
> Euro stung by weak data, gives USD a bit of reprieve
> Gold ends flat as open interest hits 1-year high
> Brent crude jumps back above $110, halts 3-day slide
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)