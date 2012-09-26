Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1441.59 -1.05% -15.300 USD/JPY 77.69 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6645 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1760.86 0.05% 0.820 US CRUDE 90.95 -0.46% -0.420 DOW JONES 13457.55 -0.75% -101.37 ASIA ADRS 120.60 -1.00% -1.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares fall, euro down on Spain concerns SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has agreed to sell 400 million shares in Singapore Telecommunications, but did not give further details. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave said it has appointed Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte to advise the board on TCC Assets Ltd's $7.2 billion offer to buy out other shareholders of F&N. J.P. Morgan (S.E.A) Ltd has been appointed as the independent financial adviser to the independent financial directors of the company. -- WING TAI HOLDINGS LTD, METRO HOLDINGS LTD AND UE E&C LTD - The subsidiaries of Wing Tai, Metro and UE E&C have acquired a site at Prince Charles Crescent near downtown Singapore to develop a residential site. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls 1.5 pct to below 9,0000 > Caterpillar, Apple push Wall Street lower > Long-dated prices rise as stocks rally stalls > Euro wallows around one-week lows against dollar > Gold falls on euro zone fears, options expiration > Brent up on Iran tension, economic worry hits US oil > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)