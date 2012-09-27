Following are some company-related news items which could have
an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.32 -0.57% -8.270
USD/JPY 77.7 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6232 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1753.59 0.11% 2.000
US CRUDE 90.31 0.37% 0.330
DOW JONES 13413.51 -0.33% -44.04
ASIA ADRS 119.37 -1.02% -1.23
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on Europe fears, Spain yields
jump
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales drag
Thai index
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
- Companies linked to a Thai billionaire said they will vote
against Fraser and Neave's proposal to pay S$4 billion ($3.3
billion) to its shareholders, a move some analysts say could
make it easier for the Thais to gain control of the Singapore
company.
-- HOCK LIAN SENG HOLDINGS LTD, TA CORP LTD
, KING WAN CORP LTD
- The units of Hock Lian Seng, TA Corp, King Wan and Far
East Distillers said they have been awarded the tender for a
99-year leasehold private residential site at Dairy Farm Road in
Singapore for S$244.3 million.
-- K-REIT ASIA
- K-REIT Asia bought a 50 percent stake in a new office
tower to be built in the central business district of Perth,
Australia.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei drops as euro zone fear rears again
> S&P 500 falls a 5th day as euro-zone tensions escalate
> Prices rise as euro zone fears resurface
> Euro stays under pressure, eyes on Italy bond sale
> Gold down but off two-week low, EU debt crisis eyed
> Oil falls as Europe's crisis reinforces growth worries
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)