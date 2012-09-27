Following are some company-related news items which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.32 -0.57% -8.270 USD/JPY 77.7 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6232 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1753.59 0.11% 2.000 US CRUDE 90.31 0.37% 0.330 DOW JONES 13413.51 -0.33% -44.04 ASIA ADRS 119.37 -1.02% -1.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on Europe fears, Spain yields jump SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales drag Thai index STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Companies linked to a Thai billionaire said they will vote against Fraser and Neave's proposal to pay S$4 billion ($3.3 billion) to its shareholders, a move some analysts say could make it easier for the Thais to gain control of the Singapore company. -- HOCK LIAN SENG HOLDINGS LTD, TA CORP LTD , KING WAN CORP LTD - The units of Hock Lian Seng, TA Corp, King Wan and Far East Distillers said they have been awarded the tender for a 99-year leasehold private residential site at Dairy Farm Road in Singapore for S$244.3 million. -- K-REIT ASIA - K-REIT Asia bought a 50 percent stake in a new office tower to be built in the central business district of Perth, Australia. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops as euro zone fear rears again > S&P 500 falls a 5th day as euro-zone tensions escalate > Prices rise as euro zone fears resurface > Euro stays under pressure, eyes on Italy bond sale > Gold down but off two-week low, EU debt crisis eyed > Oil falls as Europe's crisis reinforces growth worries > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok)