Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.15 1.3% 18.120 USD/JPY 82.49 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6934 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1749.85 -0.14% -2.540 US CRUDE 88.1 -0.20% -0.180 DOW JONES 13009.68 1.35% 172.79 ASIA ADRS 122.41 1.80% 2.16 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise on Greek hopes, German data SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Hopes over global economy help STOCKS TO WATCH -- BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LTD - Boustead Singapore said its wholly-owned subsidiary won a S$26 million contract from Satair Pte Ltd to design and build an integrated service repair, distribution and office facility in Singapore. -- STRAITS TRADING CO LTD - Mining and resources company Straits Trading has requested a trading halt in its shares pending the release of announcements.