SINGAPORE, Nov 27 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- STRAITS TRADING CO LTD - Straits Trading has signed non-binding agreements that may lead to the sale of most of its hotel operations to the Far East Organization property group, the companies said on Monday.

-- SMRT CORP LTD - At least 100 Chinese bus drivers in Singapore, employed by SMRT Corp, refused to go to work on Monday to protest against changes to their employment terms, media reported, in a rare show of defiance in a city-state where industrial action is almost unheard of.

-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD - Keppel T&T said its wholly owned subsidiary will develop a logistics park in China's Anhui province through a joint venture with three other companies. Keppel will have a 60 percent stake in the joint venture.