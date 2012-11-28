Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2348 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1398.94 -0.52% -7.350 USD/JPY 82.1 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6369 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1741.54 -0.01% -0.110 US CRUDE 87.21 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 12878.13 -0.69% -89.24 ASIA ADRS 121.31 -0.67% -0.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and stocks slip on US fiscal concern SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine at record high; S'pore, Thailand up STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Short-seller Muddy Waters published a long-awaited report on Olam International with detailed attacks on acquisitions and accounting at the Singapore commodities firm it has said may fail, but Olam dismissed the latest salvo as lacking substance. -- SMRT CORPORATION LTD - Public transport opertor SMRT said it has lodged a police report for further investigation into possible breaches of the law, after some of its Chinese bus drivers did not turn up for work on Monday and Tuesday to protest against changes in their employment terms. SMRT is also conducting its own investigations on whether terms of employment have been breached. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to end 4-day winning run on U.S. fiscal woes > Wall St falls, hit by Reid's 'fiscal cliff' comments > Prices gain modestly on worries over fiscal crisis > Euro falls versus dollar, yen on doubts over Greece > Gold down on US fiscal worries, options in focus > Oil dips on U.S. budget worries, gasoline rises > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: