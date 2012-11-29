SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Following are some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.93 0.79% 10.990 USD/JPY 82.16 0.13% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6352 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1722.41 0.18% 3.100 US CRUDE 86.7 0.24% 0.210 DOW JONES 12985.11 0.83% 106.98 ASIA ADRS 121.56 0.21% 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover on Boehner, euro pares drop SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at record high on robust Q3; Indonesia lags STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodity trader Olam defended its record on accounting and acquisitions and said it had the backing of a key state investor as it seeks to counter criticism from a short-seller that has hammered its shares. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Oil rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine said it has won its seventh drillship contract worth $806.4 million from Sete Brasil Participaces S.A., which is scheduled for delivery no later than the third quarter of 2016. -- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD - Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said its 51 percent-owned subsidiary has secured a contract from a European company to build two bulk carriers for a total of $41 million. -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD - United Overseas Bank's asset management arm has entered into an agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd to set up a 50-50 joint venture fund management company in Singapore, which will mainly expand the distribution of both companies in Asia. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rebounds from 1-week closing low on US hopes > Wall St jumps in another 'fiscal cliff' swing > Bond prices gain on standoff in U.S. budget talk > Euro edges lower as Greece, U.S. fiscal woes weigh > Gold drops 1.5 pct on deflation fears, fund sales > Oil falls as demand worries trump 'fiscal cliff' hope > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: