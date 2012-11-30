Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1415.95 0.43% 6.020 USD/JPY 82.1 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6164 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1724.7 -0.01% -0.090 US CRUDE 87.59 -0.55% -0.480 DOW JONES 13021.82 0.28% 36.71 ASIA ADRS 123.18 1.33% 1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and euro higher but pressured by Boehner SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia rebounds; Thailand up on fund buying STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore commodity trader Olam, under attack by short-seller Muddy Waters for its aggressive spending and debt levels, has sufficient cash and does not expect to tap the debt markets for at least five to six months, its chief executive said. - According to a stock exchange filing, two independent directors at Olam bought a total of 400,000 shares in the company at S$1.545 and S$1.55 each. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - Singapore Technologies Engineering said its aerospace arm has injected an additional $1.725 million into its engine leasing joint venture with Marubeni Corporation. [ID:nSNZbHVynL} MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up as weak yen trend boosts hopes for exporters > Wall St ends higher after swings on 'fiscal cliff' > US budget worries boost benchmark prices for 4th day > Euro off one-month highs as U.S. fiscal talk weighs > Gold rises with equities, U.S. 'fiscal cliff' eyed > Oil up on U.S. budget optimism, Middle East tensions > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: