Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1418.55 0.03% 0.480 USD/JPY 82.4 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.613 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1710.61 -0.06% -0.980 US CRUDE 85.68 0.14% 0.120 DOW JONES 13169.88 0.11% 14.75 ASIA ADRS 124.32 0.03% 0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end up; politics rattle Italy markets SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Singapore touches 16-mth high STOCKS TO WATCH -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS - Property developer SC Global said its chief executive officer Simon Cheong bought 4.7 million shares at S$1.80 each, raising his stake in the company to 59.72 percent from 58.58 percent. Last week, Cheong launched a plan to privatise SC Global in a deal worth about S$745 million. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings said it carried 628,000 passengers in November, 56 percent more than a year ago. Its passenger load factor was up 8 percentage points in the same period. -- GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore services firm Gaylin Holdings said its second quarter net profit jumped 80.5 percent to S$3.2 million from a year ago, boosted by higher revenue. MARKET NEWS > Wall St gets small lift from technology and McDonald's > Prices edge higher on Washington budget worries > Euro survives Italy worry, Fed in focus > Gold rises on US budget talks, Fed stimulus hopes > Brent oil gains after Chinese oil imports grow > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: