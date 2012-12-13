Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.48 0.04% 0.640 USD/JPY 83.22 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6885 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1707.91 -0.21% -3.640 US CRUDE 86.72 -0.06% -0.050 DOW JONES 13245.45 -0.02% -2.99 ASIA ADRS 125.55 0.46% 0.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro climb after Fed; long bonds slump SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Keppel, the world's largest rigbuilder, said it has secured an order from a unit of Mexico's national oil company to build two jackup rigs worth $420 million. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Japan's Kirin Holdings has agreed to pay S$2.7 billion for Fraser and Neave's food and beverage business, if a $13.1 billion bid for F&N by a group led by property developer Overseas Union Enterprise goes through. F&N has also appointed J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Ltd as an independent financial advisor to review the Overseas Union-led bid, which came after firms linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi made an offer for the conglomerate. -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - SC Global Developments said its chairman and chief executive Simon Cheong bought 2.49 million shares at S$1.80 on the market, raising his stake in the company to 60.74 percent from 60.14 percent. Last week, Cheong launched a bid to privatise the property developer. -- FAR EAST ORCHARD LTD - Property firm Far East Orchard signed a non-binding agreement with Toga Pty Ltd to explore the establishment of a joint venture company in Australia, which will own the hospitality management business of Toga. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff" > Prices drop as Fed announces new bond-buying program > Yen extends fall, USD pinned down by aggressive Fed > Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge > Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: