Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- CAPITALAND LTD - Australand Property Group, 59 percent owned by CapitaLand, on Friday rejected an offer from larger rival GPT Group to buy parts of its business, including its $2.4 billion investment property portfolio, saying the bid did not provide a sufficient premium.

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Cash-rich Singapore Airlines Ltd will likely need acquisitions or more partnerships as it reshapes its strategy to tap into fast-growing Asian markets and to counter stiff competition from Middle Eastern carriers. - SIA and Virgin America launched a codeshare partnership

-- WHEELOCK PROPERTIES (SINGAPORE) LTD, SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Wheelock Properties, the second-largest shareholder of SC Global Developments, said it bought 1.066 million shares in the property developer at S$1.81, raising its stake to 16.09 percent. Simon Cheong, SC Global's chairman and chief executive officer launched last week a S$1.80-a-share offer to privatise the company.