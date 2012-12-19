Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1446.79 1.15% 16.430 USD/JPY 84.32 0.14% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8153 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1675.16 0.34% 5.620 US CRUDE 88 0.08% 0.070 DOW JONES 13350.96 0.87% 115.57 ASIA ADRS 128.91 1.77% 2.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally to 3-month high on hopes for US budget deal SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at 7-week high; Philippine snaps losing strea STOCKS TO WATCH -- SMRT CORP LTD - Public transport provider SMRT's wholly-owned subsidiary won a bid together with a unit of NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Ltd to operate and manage a commercial retail space in a stadium facility in Singapore. -- CHIP ENG SENG CORP LTD - Construction and retail group Chip Eng Seng said it received approval from the Australian government for its A$170 million residential development in Melbourne's central business district. MARKET NEWS > Wall St climbs on economy bets as it looks past 'cliff' > Prices fall on hopes of fiscal deal > Euro outperforms majors, yen still pinned down > Gold price falls 2 pct on hopes of US fiscal deal > Oil rises on 'fiscal cliff' optimism, refinery issues > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: