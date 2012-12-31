Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.43 -1.11% -15.670 USD/JPY 85.96 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7009 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1656.99 0.10% 1.600 US CRUDE 90.61 -0.21% -0.190 DOW JONES 12938.11 -1.21% -158.20 ASIA ADRS 130.46 -0.16% -0.21 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop, dollar up as 'cliff' deadline looms SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end strong 2012 on high note STOCKS TO WATCH -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS - Property developer SC Global's chairman and chief executive officer will not be raising his offer of S$1.80 a share to buy the remaining stake in the company he does not own. The offer will close on Jan 16. - SC Global said in response to a brokerage report that it was not in any discussions to merge with its second-largest shareholder Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Ltd. -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Keppel Land said it has bought a 6.6 hectare site for mixed use development in China's Jiangsu province for S$82 million. The site will be used to develop 1,135 high rise residential apartments and commercial components. MARKET NEWS > Equity futures rise, but 'cliff' stalemate continues > Prices gain for a third day on fiscal deal doubts > Dollar edges higher on uncertainty about fiscal talks > Gold down on day, week amid last-ditch US budget talks > Oil slips as US fuel stocks rise > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: