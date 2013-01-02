SINGAPORE, Jan 2 - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1426.19 1.69% 23.760 USD/JPY 86.54 -0.15% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7565 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1670.87 -0.22% -3.670 US CRUDE 91.67 -0.16% -0.150 DOW JONES 13104.14 1.28% 166.03 ASIA ADRS 132.46 1.53% 2.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia holds breath as U.S. fiscal talks go to the wire STOCKS TO WATCH -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - SC Global Developments' chief executive officer and chairman Simon Cheong's stake in the company increased to 63.7 percent from 60.9 percent after acceptances of his voluntary unconditional cash offer for the remaining shares in the company. MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends 2012 riding high on "cliff" deal optimism > US bond prices end year lower as fiscal deal seen near > Dollar rises in thin trade, ends 2012 lower overall > Gold up 6 pct in 2012; rallies late on US fiscal deal > Brent crude rises, hits record annual average for 2012 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: