STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi extended his $7.2 billion offer to take over Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave for the sixth time, until Jan. 15. -- NAM CHEONG LTD - Nam Cheong said it is issuing up to 190 million new shares to be sold at S$0.255 each, which represents a discount of about 9.7 percent to the weighted average price on Jan. 10. Most of the proceeds will be used to fund expenditure for shipbuilding projects and its vessel chartering business. -- STX OSV LTD HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore ship builder STX OSV said Tidewater Inc has acquired contracts for three platform supply vessels under construction at STX OSV's yard in Norway. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering said its aerospace arm has secured new contracts worth about S$450 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 for airframe, component and engine maintenance works.