SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1472.34 0.11% 1.660 USD/JPY 88.65 -0.14% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8325 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1682.54 0.24% 4.040 US CRUDE 93.45 0.18% 0.170 DOW JONES 13534.89 0.20% 27.57 ASIA ADRS 134.79 -0.44% -0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound, bonds gain on U.S. debt concerns SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia up in light volume; Philippine, Thailand retreat STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - A battle between a Thai billionaire and an Indonesian tycoon for control of Singaporean soft drinks-to-property group Fraser and Neaveis a step nearer to its end after a Sunday deadline was set for raised bids. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Shareholders of Olam International approved the payment of $6.4 million in fees to a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd for fully backing the embattled commodity firm's $1.2 billion bonds-with-warrants issue. -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer SC Global, which received a privatisation offer from its chairman and largest shareholder Simon Cheong, said the public float of its shares has fallen to 11.6 percent. Once this falls to below 10 percent, SC Global will have to be delisted, according to Singapore rules. -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore services firm Ezion Holdings said it was awarded a letter of intent from a Southeast Asian state-linked company for the charter of one liftboat worth up to $116.8 million. -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said it plans to issue 330 million warrants at 0.3072 yuan or S$0.0605 each. Each warrant will carry the right to subscribe to one new share at 7.617 yuan.