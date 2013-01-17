SINGAPORE, Jan 17 - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1472.63 0.02% 0.290 USD/JPY 88.73 0.4% 0.350 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8255 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1680.05 0.07% 1.160 US CRUDE 94.14 -0.11% -0.100 DOW JONES 13511.23 -0.17% -23.66 ASIA ADRS 133.68 -0.82% -1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares flat as financials offset growth concerns SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks fall further; Indonesia at record STOCKS TO WATCH -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD, WHEELOCK PROPERTIES (SINGAPORE) LTD - Shares of property developer SC Global that are freely traded on the Singapore Exchange have fallen below 10 percent of the firm's issued shares, paving the way for its delisting. - Wheelock Properties (Singapore) has sold its entire 17.9 percent stake in SC Global to its chairman and chief executive Simon Cheong for S$133.5 million ($109.09 million). -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore state investor has raised its stake in commodity trader Olam to 20 percent from 19.99 percent by buying shares on the open market, a stock exchange filing showed. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen recovering slightly after sharp fall > S&P 500 ends flat as bank profits temper growth concerns > U.S. bond prices rise on view on Fed purchases > Euro still looking for inspiration, yen firm > Platinum up as South Africa crisis stirs supply fears > Oil rises on Algerian gas field attack, US stock draw > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: