----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1485.98 0.34% 5.040
USD/JPY 89.88 -0.19% -0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8399 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1687.5 0.25% 4.160
US CRUDE 95.23 -0.35% -0.330
DOW JONES 13649.70 0.39% 53.68
ASIA ADRS 135.22 0.24% 0.32
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil prices rebound on U.S. budget
talk
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record high, Thailand at 17-1/2
year high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE
LTD
- Thailand's third richest man has raised his takeover offer
for Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, valuing the property and
drinks conglomerate at nearly $11.3 billion, a move to fend off
a rival bid from a group run by Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady.
-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION
- Keppel T&T said the Securus Fund, a Shariah-compliant data
centre fund which it co-sponsors with AEP Capital, saw its
second closing with capital commitments totalling $170 million,
of which $50 million came from Keppel T&T.
-- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD
- City Development's hotel arm Millennium & Copthorne Hotels
plc said its wholly-owned subsidiary has agreed to buy a plot of
land in Seoul, Korea for 17.23 million pounds ($27.33 million).
-- LIZHONG WHEEL GROUP LTD
- Lizhong Wheel said it is cooperating with Indian
authorities regarding an investigation on alleged dumping of
12-24 inches aluminium wheels imported from China. The company
makes 12-24 inches aluminium wheels and exports them to India,
and may have been offered preferential anti-dumping tax rates.
