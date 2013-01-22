Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1485.98 0.34% 5.040
USD/JPY 89.5 -0.09% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8611 -- 0.021
SPOT GOLD 1689.5 0.00% -0.050
US CRUDE 95.35 -0.22% -0.210
DOW JONES 13649.70 0.39% 53.68
ASIA ADRS 135.22 0.24% 0.32
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares test 2-yr highs, yen volatile
before BOJ
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia falls on election woes; Flood-hit
Indonesia retreats
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE
LTD
- Thailand's third-richest man is set to take control of
Fraser and Neave Ltd in Southeast Asia's biggest M&A deal after
a group led by Stephen Riady's Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd
bowed out of a two-month bidding war for the $11.4 billion
Singapore company.
-- KEPPEL REIT
- Keppel REIT said its fourth quarter distributable income
rose 45.1 percent to S$51.9 million, helped by higher property
income from its Singapore office properties Ocean Financial
Centre and Prudential Tower.
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- Global Logistic Properties Limited announced that it will
install solar panels on the rooftops of 22 properties in Japan
for an estimated total investment of 7.4 billion yen ($82
million).
-- M1 LTD
- Telecommunications company M1 reported a 0.6 percent gain
in fourth-quarter net profit of S$37.9 million from a year ago,
helped by higher service revenue and handset sales.
