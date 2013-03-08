SINGAPORE, MARCH 8 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1544.26 0.18% 2.800 USD/JPY 94.88 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9999 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1578.95 0.03% 0.550 US CRUDE 91.41 -0.16% -0.150 DOW JONES 14329.49 0.23% 33.25 ASIA ADRS 137.08 -0.71% -0.98 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, eyes on US jobs, China trade SE ASIA STOCKS-Rallying Philippine retreats; Indonesia at new high STOCKS TO WATCH -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd received a request from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for more information regarding its proposed acquisition of 60 percent of existing shares in Tiger Airways. -- MAPLETREE GREATER CHINA COMMERCIAL TRUST - Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust rose 10.8 percent above its initial public offering price to close at S$1.03 per unit in its debut. It was the third most actively traded counter on Thursday with more than 238 million units changing hands. -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer SC Global will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange on Monday. In a statement last December, the company said the privatisation will allow management to have greater flexibility to manage and plan business. -- HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED - The property developer posted a 73 percent drop in full-year net profit to $1.44 billion from a year earlier as the previous year included a net gain of $4.6 billion from revaluations. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei March futures, options settling at 12,072.98 > Dow closes at another high, eyes turn to U.S. payrolls > Prices fall as jobless data stirs optimism on economy > Euro gets a lift from ECB; China & U.S. data next > Gold drops as stimulus hopes fade, payrolls eyed > Crude rises on surprise drop in U.S. jobless claims > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: