SINGAPORE, July 8 - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1631.89 1.02% 16.480 USD/JPY 101.49 0.31% 0.310 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7362 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1219.1 -0.34% -4.210 US CRUDE 103.74 0.50% 0.520 DOW JONES 15135.84 0.98% 147.29 ASIA ADRS 135.84 0.88% 1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- STOCKS TO WATCH ST ENGINEERING LTD Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd said its electronics arm, Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd, had won about S$206.8 million ($161 million) worth of contracts for rail electronics, satellite communications and communications projects in the second quarter of 2013. WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD Wilmar International Ltd and Swiss chemicals firm Clariant said they received merger clearances to set up their joint venture for amines, commonly used in dyes and drugs. VIZ BRANZ LTD The managing director of the company is seeking to acquire all the shares of the instant beverage maker via a mandatory unconditional cash offer of 78 Singapore cents per share through his special purpose vehicle.