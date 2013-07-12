Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2333 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1675.02 1.36% 22.400 USD/JPY 98.97 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5721 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1284.64 0.00% -0.050 US CRUDE 104.51 -0.38% -0.400 DOW JONES 15460.92 1.11% 169.26 ASIA ADRS 141.15 3.06% 4.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P hits closing high, dollar falls as Fed calms SE ASIA STOCKS-SE Asia Stocks-Rally on US stimulus hopes, fund inflows STOCKS TO WATCH EZRA HOLDINGS Ezra Holdings said on Thursday it has been awarded $505 million worth of new projects, securing orders up to 2016. The company also announced early on Friday that it had won a $126 million floater installation contracted from Statoil. NOBLE GROUP Singapore-based commodities trader Noble Group Ltd is weighing a bid for Western Desert Resources Ltd, a company valued at $245 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. ECONOMIC NEWS Singapore's economy grew an annualised and seasonally adjusted 15.2 percent in the second quarter from the first, beating expectations, as manufacturing led by biomedical rebounded, the government's advanced estimates showed on Friday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up despite yen's strength > Bernanke's reassurance propels shares to record highs > U.S. bonds gain after Bernanke calms concerns > Dollar falls on shifting Fed look, but bullish trend > Gold rises 1.4 pct as Fed stimulus extension hopes > US oil sinks as fears of Midwest crude squeeze ease > Key political risks in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: