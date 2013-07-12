Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2333 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1675.02 1.36% 22.400
USD/JPY 98.97 0.03% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5721 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1284.64 0.00% -0.050
US CRUDE 104.51 -0.38% -0.400
DOW JONES 15460.92 1.11% 169.26
ASIA ADRS 141.15 3.06% 4.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P hits closing high, dollar falls as Fed
calms
SE ASIA STOCKS-SE Asia Stocks-Rally on US stimulus hopes,
fund inflows
STOCKS TO WATCH
EZRA HOLDINGS
Ezra Holdings said on Thursday it has been awarded $505
million worth of new projects, securing orders up to 2016. The
company also announced early on Friday that it had won a $126
million floater installation contracted from Statoil.
NOBLE GROUP
Singapore-based commodities trader Noble Group Ltd is
weighing a bid for Western Desert Resources Ltd, a
company valued at $245 million, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
ECONOMIC NEWS
Singapore's economy grew an annualised and seasonally
adjusted 15.2 percent in the second quarter from the first,
beating expectations, as manufacturing led by biomedical
rebounded, the government's advanced estimates showed on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges up despite yen's strength
> Bernanke's reassurance propels shares to record highs
> U.S. bonds gain after Bernanke calms concerns
> Dollar falls on shifting Fed look, but bullish trend
> Gold rises 1.4 pct as Fed stimulus extension hopes
> US oil sinks as fears of Midwest crude squeeze ease
> Key political risks in Singapore
