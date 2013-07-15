Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1680.19 0.31% 5.170 USD/JPY 99.21 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5916 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1290.01 0.45% 5.720 US CRUDE 105.85 -0.09% -0.100 DOW JONES 15464.30 0.02% 3.38 ASIA ADRS 140.62 -0.37% -0.53 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks post best week since November SE ASIA STOCKS-Most slightly higher; Singapore retreats STOCKS TO WATCH -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST, CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD - CapitaMalls Asia Ltd (CMA) has won a tender to acquire Grand Canyon Mall in Beijing, China, for 1.74 billion yuan ($283.50 million). CapitaRetail China Trust, a subsidiary of the company, has exercised its right of first refusal and entered into a conditional call option agreement with CMA to acquire the mall. -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD - Keppel Logistics (Foshan) Ltd, a subsidiary of Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd, has acquired a 60 percent stake in Foshan Sanshui Port Development Co., Ltd for 166 million yuan ($27.05 million), Keppel T&T's third port project in China. -- OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD - Oxley Holdings Ltd, a property developer, plans to acquire all the shares in the capital of CityStar Phnom Penh Cottages Ltd for $11 million. The target company owns two pieces of land in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital, designated for commercial and residential development. -- KRISENERGY HOLDINGS LTD , KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - KrisEnergy, backed by Keppel Corporation Ltd and private equity firm First Reserve, said it would raise up to $203.6 million by listing its shares in Singapore in a sign of improving investor sentiment for fund-raising in the city-state. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises to 7-week high on Wall St gains; Fast Retailing tumbles > Wall St rises on banks' results; S&P's best week since January > Bonds mark narrow losses as traders take profits > Dollar sidelined in Asia, China takes centre stage > Gold posts biggest weekly gain in nearly 2 years > U.S. gasoline jumps on outages, dragging crude higher > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: