Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1680.19 0.31% 5.170
USD/JPY 99.21 0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5916 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1290.01 0.45% 5.720
US CRUDE 105.85 -0.09% -0.100
DOW JONES 15464.30 0.02% 3.38
ASIA ADRS 140.62 -0.37% -0.53
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks post best week since November
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most slightly higher; Singapore retreats
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST, CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD
- CapitaMalls Asia Ltd (CMA) has won a tender to acquire
Grand Canyon Mall in Beijing, China, for 1.74 billion yuan
($283.50 million). CapitaRetail China Trust, a subsidiary of the
company, has exercised its right of first refusal and entered
into a conditional call option agreement with CMA to acquire the
mall.
-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD
- Keppel Logistics (Foshan) Ltd, a subsidiary of Keppel
Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd, has acquired a 60
percent stake in Foshan Sanshui Port Development Co., Ltd for
166 million yuan ($27.05 million), Keppel T&T's third port
project in China.
-- OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD
- Oxley Holdings Ltd, a property developer, plans to acquire
all the shares in the capital of CityStar Phnom Penh Cottages
Ltd for $11 million. The target company owns two pieces of land
in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital, designated for commercial and
residential development.
-- KRISENERGY HOLDINGS LTD , KEPPEL CORPORATION
LTD
- KrisEnergy, backed by Keppel Corporation Ltd and private
equity firm First Reserve, said it would raise up to $203.6
million by listing its shares in Singapore in a sign of
improving investor sentiment for fund-raising in the city-state.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises to 7-week high on Wall St gains; Fast Retailing
tumbles
> Wall St rises on banks' results; S&P's best week since
January
> Bonds mark narrow losses as traders take profits
> Dollar sidelined in Asia, China takes centre stage
> Gold posts biggest weekly gain in nearly 2 years
> U.S. gasoline jumps on outages, dragging crude higher
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: