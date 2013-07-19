Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2317 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST
PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1689.37 0.5% 8.460
USD/JPY 100.55 0.15% 0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.534 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1284.09 -0.03%
-0.400
US CRUDE 108.15 0.10% 0.110
DOW JONES 15548.54 0.50%
78.02
ASIA ADRS 142.11 -0.09% -0.13
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
KEPPEL CORP LTD
Singapore's Keppel Corporation said its net profit fell by a
third in the second quarter to S$346.8 million ($275
million)from a year ago, mainly due to lower contributions from
offshore marine and property and investments.
It also announced on Thursday evening that its chief
financial officer Loh Chin Hua will become CEO on Jan 1, taking
over from Choo Chiau Beng who has been in the top post since
2009.
CAPITAMALL TRUST
CapitaMall Trust said on Friday second-quarter distributable
income rose 10.2 percent from a year ago, helped by strong
tenants' sales and increased shoppers' traffic.
FRASER AND NEAVE
Fraser and Neave has been allowed a final extension up to
Dec. 31 to restore its public float. The extension came after
the firm's Thai owners, TCC Assets Ltd and Thai Beverage Public
Co Ltd, were unable to dispose of the company's shares
to restore the public float during the current extension period.
