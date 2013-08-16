Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1661.32 -1.43% -24.070
USD/JPY 97.11 -0.25% -0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7627 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1363.06 -0.18% -2.490
US CRUDE 107.25 -0.07% -0.080
DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.47% -225.47
ASIA ADRS 141.16 -0.97% -1.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds slide on U.S. economic data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Jakarta trims losses on expected
rate decision
STOCKS TO WATCH
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Thursday it will
increase its effective interest in India's Bharti Airtel Ltd
to 32.34 percent from 30.76 percent, paying around
S$383.6 million ($302.2 million)
FRASER AND NEAVE LTD
The property arm of Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd put in
the top bid of S$924 million ($725 million) for a commercial
site at a government land sale, the highest amount offered for
state land since May 2011, the Business Times newspaper reported
on Friday.
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Soilbuild Business Space REIT will begin trading at 0600 GMT
on Friday after the manager of the REIT announced on Thursday
the IPO's public or retail offer was 5.4 times subscribed. The
IPO was priced at S$0.78 per unit
ROWSLEY LTD
Singapore investor Peter Lim's investment firm Rowsley Ltd
has received regulatory approval for deals valued at S$545
million ($428 million), including the proposed acquisition of
vacant land in Malaysia's Iskandar Development Region.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to fall for 2nd day on Wall St weakness
> Wall St posts biggest drop since June on weak results
> U.S. yields jump to 2-year highs on upbeat claims data
> Dlr suffers sharp reversal, gold & capital flows eyed
> Gold up 2 pct to above $1,360 on technical breakout
> Oil hits four-month high as supply fears reign
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: