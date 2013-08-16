Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1661.32 -1.43% -24.070 USD/JPY 97.11 -0.25% -0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7627 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1363.06 -0.18% -2.490 US CRUDE 107.25 -0.07% -0.080 DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.47% -225.47 ASIA ADRS 141.16 -0.97% -1.38 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds slide on U.S. economic data SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak; Jakarta trims losses on expected rate decision STOCKS TO WATCH SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said on Thursday it will increase its effective interest in India's Bharti Airtel Ltd to 32.34 percent from 30.76 percent, paying around S$383.6 million ($302.2 million) FRASER AND NEAVE LTD The property arm of Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd put in the top bid of S$924 million ($725 million) for a commercial site at a government land sale, the highest amount offered for state land since May 2011, the Business Times newspaper reported on Friday. SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT Soilbuild Business Space REIT will begin trading at 0600 GMT on Friday after the manager of the REIT announced on Thursday the IPO's public or retail offer was 5.4 times subscribed. The IPO was priced at S$0.78 per unit ROWSLEY LTD Singapore investor Peter Lim's investment firm Rowsley Ltd has received regulatory approval for deals valued at S$545 million ($428 million), including the proposed acquisition of vacant land in Malaysia's Iskandar Development Region. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall for 2nd day on Wall St weakness > Wall St posts biggest drop since June on weak results > U.S. yields jump to 2-year highs on upbeat claims data > Dlr suffers sharp reversal, gold & capital flows eyed > Gold up 2 pct to above $1,360 on technical breakout > Oil hits four-month high as supply fears reign > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: