Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1691.65 0.08% 1.400 USD/JPY 97.93 -0.33% -0.320 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5605 -- -0.004 SPOT GOLD 1330.1 -0.24% -3.190 US CRUDE 104.55 -0.14% -0.150 DOW JONES 15558.83 0.02% 3.22 ASIA ADRS 140.33 -1.35% -1.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits five-week low on Fed caution, Wall Street recovers SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines up on ratings upgrade expectations STOCKS TO WATCH -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD The offshore services group said it won contracts worth about $330 million and about $105 million under its joint venture company. The contracts would start immediately and are expected to be completed by 2015. -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD The carrier will hold a meeting for analysts on Monday after it warned last week of a difficult operating environment due to intense competition. -- GMG GLOBAL LTD The rubber producer reported a 39 percent drop in net profit to S$14.1 million ($11 million)for the first half ended June 30. Revenue fell 11 percent to S$494.1 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall below 14,000 as yen strengthens > Wall St up, S&P on track for best month since Oct 2011 > Prices gain, Fed meeting in focus > Dollar pulls back in Asia ahead of Fed > Gold posts 3 percent weekly gain > Oil slips on worries about Chinese demand > Key political risks to watch in Singapore