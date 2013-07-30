Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1685.33 -0.37% -6.320
USD/JPY 98.15 0.21% 0.210
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6023 -- 0.004
SPOT GOLD 1327.66 0.05% 0.670
US CRUDE 104.23 -0.31% -0.320
DOW JONES 15521.97 -0.24% -36.86
ASIA ADRS 138.36 -1.41% -1.97
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down, dollar at 5-week low ahead of
Fed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD
- The Myanmar-focused investment firm said its net profit
fell nearly 81 percent to S$420,000 ($331,600) in the quarter
ended June 30 due to higher administrative and operating costs,
although its revenues grew almost 12 percent year on year.
-- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD
- Swiber Capital Pte Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of
offshore oilfield service firm Swiber Holdings Ltd, has priced
S$150 million in principal amount of a 6.50 percent fixed rate
trust certificate due 2018, as part of Swiber's $500 million
multicurrency Islamic bond programme.
-- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD, MEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY LTD
- United Envirotech Ltd, a membrane-based water treatment
solution provider, has entered an agreement to buy a 100 percent
stake in Memstar Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Memstar
Technology Ltd, as well as certain assets from
Memstar, for a total of S$293.4 million.
-- POSH SEMCO
- Offshore marine services provider POSH Semco, controlled
by Malaysia's richest man Robert Kuok, is seeking to list shares
in Singapore in a deal worth S$300 million to S$500 million,
sources told Reuters.
