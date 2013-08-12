Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2332 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1689.47 -0.12% -1.950
USD/JPY 97.22 0.34% 0.330
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6215 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1334.01 -0.13% -1.780
US CRUDE 106.27 0.15% 0.160
DOW JONES 15419.68 -0.04% -5.83
ASIA ADRS 141.79 0.32% 0.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, gold rise as economy suggests Fed
move
SE ASIA STOCKS-End mixed; Indonesia at 2-week lows
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BUMITAMA AGRI LTD
- Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri Ltd said its net
profit for the quarter ended June 30 dropped 19.2 percent to
154.7 billion rupiah ($15.0 million), as higher cost of sales
and operating expenses more than offset an 18.8 percent rise in
revenue.
-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD
- Tigerair's Singapore operations recorded a 20.6 percent
year-on-year growth in the number of passengers carried in July.
Traffic and capacity also both rose more than 20 percent.
-- DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD
- Del Monte Pacific Ltd, which grows and sells pineapples,
said its second-quarter net profit rose 2 percent on the year,
as higher revenue was offset by one-off expenses from a dual
listing in the Philippines and a foreign currency loss.
-- KREUZ HOLDINGS LTD
- Oilfield service firm Kreuz Holdings Ltd said its net
profit in the quarter ended June 30 rose 9.6 percent on the year
to $14.6 million.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei drops to 7-week low on soft Q2 GDP; thin trade hits
brokerage stocks
> Dow, S&P 500 end lower; Nasdaq lifted by BlackBerry, Apple
> U.S. bonds fall in light trade, data in focus
> Dollar rises broadly in anticipation of U.S. data
> Gold up nearly 2 pct on ETF inflow, tight physical supply
> Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions
