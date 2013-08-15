Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.39 -0.52% -8.770 USD/JPY 97.83 -0.31% -0.300 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7063 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1340.91 0.47% 6.320 US CRUDE 107.23 0.36% 0.380 DOW JONES 15337.66 -0.73% -113.35 ASIA ADRS 142.54 -0.34% -0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends down on Fed uncertainty; data boosts Europe SE ASIA STOCKS-Most bourses end above lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD The Singapore taxi and bus operator's group profit edged up 6 percent to S$68.9 million ($54.3 million)in the second quarter, while revenue rose 2.7 percent. The company said it will continue to face cost pressures. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD The warehouse operator's first-quarter profit after tax and minority interests rose 33 percent to $204 million, while revenue fell 20 percent. -- JAYA HOLDINGS LTD The offshore energy services group's fourth-quarter net profit after tax fell 26 percent to $25.4 million, while revenue rose 28 percent. -- LIONGOLD CORP LTD The gold miner proposed a three-tranche private placement to raise up to S$202 million to accelerate its acquisition plans. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens weaker after U.S. stocks drop > U.S. stocks fall on uncertainty about Fed's bond buying > U.S. bond yields hover near two-year highs > Dollar hemmed in as yield advantage narrows > Gold up 1 pct on commodities rally; silver also gains > Oil reaches 4-month high as Middle East tensions flare > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: