Following is some company-related and market news that could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1655.83 -0.33% -5.490
USD/JPY 97.73 0.22% 0.210
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.8472 -- 0.022
SPOT GOLD 1377.21 0.10% 1.310
US CRUDE 107.39 -0.07% -0.070
DOW JONES 15081.47 -0.20% -30.72
ASIA ADRS 141.36 0.14% 0.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields reach 2-year high; shares
fall
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia tumbles amid Fed stimulus concerns
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD, GREAT EASTERN HOLDINGS
LTD, PROPERTY STOCKS
- The Singapore government unveiled a master plan on Sunday
to double capacity at Southeast Asia's busiest airport, build a
new waterfront city, move its massive port and relocate a
military airbase to free up land for development.
-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD
- Singapore's CapitaMalls asia said it had entered into a
memorandum of understanding with Changi Airport Group to work on
the proposed redevelopment of the car park site fronting
Terminal 1 at Singapore Changi Airport.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to open lower but downside may be limited
> Wall St slips, Dow posts biggest weekly loss of 2013
> US bond market on track for worst week in 2 months
> Dollar rallies, reversing course, but doubts remain
> Gold posts 5 pct weekly gain on economic uncertainty
> Oil ends up for 6th straight session, Egypt supports
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: